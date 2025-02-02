Walton Goggins Technically Won An Oscar For A Project You've Probably Never Seen

Since making his acting debut in a 1989 episode of the NBC cop drama "In the Heat of the Night," Walton Goggins has been a most welcome presence on screens big and small. He first popped as police detective Shane Vendrell in the electrifying FX series "The Shield," and won our hearts as the scarily charming criminal Boyd Crowder over six brilliant seasons of FX's "Justified." We also love him as Baby Billy Freeman on "The Righteous Gemstones," and were blown away by his portrayal of The Ghoul on "Fallout." Goggins has been in some bad movies over the years (e.g. "American Ultra" and "Cowboys & Aliens"), but he certainly wasn't bad in them. The man seems wholly incapable of giving a bum performance.

Given that Goggins has become a favorite of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino since appearing in "Django Unchained," is it too much to hope that, whenever the director gets around to making his 10th and purportedly final movie, he'll have a nice, juicy role for this Southern prince of an actor? And if he does have one set aside for Goggins, could this be the role that finally earns the latter recognition from his peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

Actually, there's no "finally" about it. Goggins already has an Oscar on his shelf. If you're wondering how this is possible, you need to look toward one of the awards that's typically handed out early on Oscar night.