How Novocaine Depicts (And Respects) The Lead Character's Unique Medical Condition

Of course, "Novocaine" is primarily an action movie, and as such is mostly concerned with the entertainment value of CIP rather than delving into the nitty gritty of the condition. Yet the most commendable aspect of the film is how it treats its characters with a surprising amount of depth and respect. This doesn't just apply to its treatment of Nathan, but also the way Nathan and Sherry's budding romance is allowed to breathe before the proverbial s—t hits the fan, a quality which tons of other action movies often overlook and/or take for granted. This approach likely stems from how the film attempts to be as well-rounded as possible, blending together elements of action, horror, film noir, and romantic comedy, thus causing the filmmakers to consider more than just a setpiece here or a quip there.

This respectful approach to characterization makes Nathan a fascinating and relatable protagonist, especially because he's never treated with kid gloves. He's allowed to be awkward, naive, overeager, and especially uninformed when it comes to the movie's big twist. Yet it never feels like we the audience are being invited to laugh at him, as we're with him all the way from the beginning. One of the most valuable and personally relatable aspects of his depiction is how Nathan is someone living with a condition that cannot be detected by the naked eye. In essence, he's someone able to "pass" in social situations as just an average straight white dude, affording him an assumed level of privilege and the like, yet he sometimes finds himself having to explain to a cute girl he likes that he has certain unusual dietary restrictions. As someone who's lived with several autoimmune disorders since my early 20s, I was delighted to see that Nathan wasn't being treated as someone to pity or make fun of. Instead, the movie accurately depicts him as living his life despite the myriad differences from the experience of average folks, everything from having to set a watch alarm to use the bathroom to making smoothies for himself every morning.

That's the real secret to utilizing a real-life condition in a movie: presenting it as matter-of-fact rather than abnormal or even "special." We've been trained by thousands of films to see a character's quirks and oddities as additive rather than subtractive, so by presenting a condition in this way, the use of a condition goes into more of a character development space rather than having an awkward box drawn around it. As Sherry explains during her love scene with Nathan (another example of positive depiction in and of itself — he can have sex!), everyone's got their scars, their issues, their something that makes them feel like they stand apart. "Novocaine" and its treatment of CIP is a great reminder that our differences and conditions don't have to make us feel broken, or rejected, or alone. For a movie all about various forms of pain, that feels pretty damn good.