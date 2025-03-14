Novocaine's Big Twist Comes Straight From Classic Hollywood

This article contains massive spoilers for "Novocaine."

Although the marketing campaign for "Novocaine" is overall a pretty clever one (especially the poster key art, which features the main character and his many injuries depicted in a style akin to the "Operation" board game), it does make the film's plot look as old school as possible. A mild-mannered Everyman, Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid), decides to chase after some bad guy bank robbers when, during the robbery, they kidnap the love of his life, the girl-next-door bank teller Sherry (Amber Midthunder). Going by the trailers and TV spots alone, it would seem that the only twist on such a tried-and-true "hero rescues the girl" plot is that Nathan suffers from a condition which doesn't allow him to feel pain, and thus despite his lack of combat training, he can credibly take a beating and keep on kicking.

However, it turns out that "Novocaine" has several more tricks up its sleeve than just that, especially when it comes to subverting its initial premise and the character dynamics. While Amber Midthunder may not be a household name (yet), she's proven herself a far more capable, strong, and clever actress than to accept a standard "damsel in distress" role. As it turns out, there's a lot more to Sherry than initially meets the eye: rather than being an innocent girl swept up in a kidnapping, it's revealed that she had been in on the robbery the entire time. The mastermind behind the crime, Simon (Ray Nicholson), is actually her foster brother, and her part of the plan had been to seduce Nathan, the bank's assistant manager, to get him to give her the code to the bank vault, and then she was to be faux-kidnapped by the robbers and subsequently escape with them.

While this twist is certainly nothing brand new to crime thrillers, the way it's utilized and deployed by screenwriter Lars Jacobson and directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen allows "Novocaine" to also be reminiscent of classic Hollywood film noir movies, rather than just be a straightforward action comedy. It's a twist that not only makes the movie more layered and nuanced, but also grounds it further in reality, something which grants "Novocaine" the ability to have its heightened genre cake and eat it, too.