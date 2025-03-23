Taylor Sheridan And Chris Hemsworth Crossed Paths In An Underrated War Movie

Today, Taylor Sheridan is known as the man at the center of a vast TV empire that stretches from "Yellowstone" and its many spin-offs to multiple other premium dramas which include "Lawmen: Bass Reeves," "Lioness," and "Tulsa King." Taylor Sheridan TV shows are almost too numerous to count at this point. But the man wasn't always the prolific writer and producer he's known as today. In fact, he started out on a very different career path in Hollywood.

Specifically, Sheridan started as an actor in the mid-90s, appearing in several small film and TV roles before landing the recurring role of Deputy Chief David Hale on "Sons of Anarchy." Prior to that he could be seen appearing in episodes of "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Veronica Mars," and "Star Trek: Enterprise," His acting background is part of the reason Sheridan cast himself as Travis Wheatley on "Yellowstone," though he also happened to be one heck of a horse rider, making him the perfect fit for Travis the rodeo star. He can also be seen in the "Yellowstone" spin-off 1883 as real-life rancher Charles "Charlie" Goodnight, and in "Lioness" as Cody Spears.

Sheridan's writing talents came to prominence with 2015's "Sicario," which, with the help of director Denis Villeneuve, easily became as one of the best movies of the 2010s. After that, Sheridan's writing career was off and running, but he still found time to act in small roles. That's how he ended up in 2018's "12 Strong," an underrated war movie that also starred Chris Hemsworth.