An Extraction TV Series Is Coming To Netflix, But Without Chris Hemsworth

Netflix's "Extraction" is no longer just a series of movies starring Chris Hemsworth — it's a full-on franchise. The streaming service has officially expanded the scope of this universe by giving the greenlight to a new TV show set in the same universe as the Hemsworth-fronted Tyler Rake films. The catch? Hemsworth won't be the leading man. Instead, Omar Sy ("Lupin," "Jurassic World") is set to take on the lead role in the TV spin-off.

According to Variety, the currently unnamed "Extraction" TV show will be headed up by Glen Mazzara ("The Walking Dead"), who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Chris Castaldi, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin are on board as executive producers. Hargrave directed both "Extraction" and "Extraction 2." As we previously reported, Netflix was eyeing TV spin-offs for several hits, "Extraction" among them. Now, that's becoming a reality. So what's this new show going to be about? The synopsis reads as follows:

Set in the high-octane world of "Extraction," this action thriller follows a mercenary (Sy) as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices.

"I'm a very lucky man," Mazzara said. "Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I've ever worked with. Very lucky indeed." (AGBO is the name of the Russos' production company.)

As for Sy, he was the star of a huge Netflix hit himself in "Lupin." Some of his other credits include "X-Men: Days of Future Past," the "Jurassic World" films, "The Call of the Wild," and John Woo's remake of "The Killer."