An Extraction TV Series Is Coming To Netflix, But Without Chris Hemsworth
Netflix's "Extraction" is no longer just a series of movies starring Chris Hemsworth — it's a full-on franchise. The streaming service has officially expanded the scope of this universe by giving the greenlight to a new TV show set in the same universe as the Hemsworth-fronted Tyler Rake films. The catch? Hemsworth won't be the leading man. Instead, Omar Sy ("Lupin," "Jurassic World") is set to take on the lead role in the TV spin-off.
According to Variety, the currently unnamed "Extraction" TV show will be headed up by Glen Mazzara ("The Walking Dead"), who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Chris Castaldi, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin are on board as executive producers. Hargrave directed both "Extraction" and "Extraction 2." As we previously reported, Netflix was eyeing TV spin-offs for several hits, "Extraction" among them. Now, that's becoming a reality. So what's this new show going to be about? The synopsis reads as follows:
Set in the high-octane world of "Extraction," this action thriller follows a mercenary (Sy) as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices.
"I'm a very lucky man," Mazzara said. "Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I've ever worked with. Very lucky indeed." (AGBO is the name of the Russos' production company.)
As for Sy, he was the star of a huge Netflix hit himself in "Lupin." Some of his other credits include "X-Men: Days of Future Past," the "Jurassic World" films, "The Call of the Wild," and John Woo's remake of "The Killer."
Extraction is one of Netflix's only successful homegrown franchises
Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, are known best for directing "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." They brought their talents to Netflix after their first stint with Marvel was up. The result was "Extraction," which was one of the most-streamed movies of 2020, and "Extraction 2" was a similarly huge hit for the streamer.
For quite some time, Netflix has been trying to build its own franchises. Many of those attempts have been unsuccessful, such as The Russos' own pricey movie "The Grey Man," which has so far not received a once-promised sequel. With a TV show now in the works, "Extraction" becomes one of the only truly successful, homegrown franchises Netflix has managed to build.
Russo-Otstot, chief creative officer at AGBO, had this to say about the new show:
"AGBO is grateful to collaborate once again with our partners at Netflix, this time to expand the 'Extraction' universe into a new medium. We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes. Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the center of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission."
"Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the 'Extraction' universe," added Peter Friedlander, vice president of Scripted Series at Netflix. "With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the 'Extraction' franchise."
The first two "Extraction" movies are currently streaming on Netflix.