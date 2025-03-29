IMDb's Top 250 List Features Two Taylor Sheridan TV Shows
Considering every single television show Taylor Sheridan has under his belt, it was only a matter of time before one of them made it into IMDb's Top 250 TV series. What's even more impressive, however, is that two have made the cut so far.
Among the extensive list of outstanding television, including everything from "Breaking Bad" to "The Office" and the best superhero TV show of all time, "Batman: The Animated Series," a pair of Sheridan's critically acclaimed and immensely popular series have, in fact, made their way into the website's top 250. It may also come as no surprise that the duo in question aren't so much cut from the same cloth as they're part of the same family quilt passed down from one generation to another per Dutton family tradition. Yep, "Yellowstone" and its gritty, unforgiving prequel series, "1883," are both highly-regarded among IMDb users, and understandably so.
The flagship series in Sheridan's world of land battles, family betrayal, and bloody gunfights to the death to keep the family name intact, "Yellowstone" became a television phenomenon right up until its final season. Even Kevin Costner's much-publicized departure from the series kept audiences invested in seeing how the final season would stick the landing. What's surprising, however, is that in the top 250 rankings, "Yellowstone" is actually trailing well behind "1883." Indeed, there's a good deal of distance between these two chapters in the greater Dutton saga.
1883 beats Yellowstone in IMDb's Top 250
Even though it only ran for a single season, "1883" left a mark that dug in deeper than perhaps any installment of "Yellowstone" had done up to that point. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shocked audiences with their sterling performances as James and Margaret Dutton, the husband and wife who settled in Montana and took up the land that would one day house the Yellowstone ranch. Joining them on the trail was Isabel May as the Duttons' daughter, Elsa Dutton, and Sam Elliott as the wagon train leader, Shea Brennan.
Packing an emotional and, at times, profoundly harrowing punch, "1883" proved immensely popular with audiences, perhaps even more so than the show from which it originated. In point of fact, the beloved prequel series ranks at #122 among IMDb's Top 250 TV shows, with "Yellowstone" at #202. And while there's no sign of "1923," the series set between the other two chapters of Dutton history, there's certainly a chance that it, too, will break into the website's top 250 one day.
The same could be said for any future entries in the "Yellowstone" universe at the time of writing. Though the property's flagship show is over, fans still have the Beth and Rip spin-off headed by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to look forward to. There's also "6666," which may yet reunite us with Jimmy (Jefferson White) down the line. Who knows? As much as the masses love "Yellowstone" and especially "1883," it's possible Sheridan's fictional world of cowboys and corruption has yet to see its finest hour.