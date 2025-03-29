IMDb's Top 250 List Features Two Taylor Sheridan TV Shows

Considering every single television show Taylor Sheridan has under his belt, it was only a matter of time before one of them made it into IMDb's Top 250 TV series. What's even more impressive, however, is that two have made the cut so far.

Among the extensive list of outstanding television, including everything from "Breaking Bad" to "The Office" and the best superhero TV show of all time, "Batman: The Animated Series," a pair of Sheridan's critically acclaimed and immensely popular series have, in fact, made their way into the website's top 250. It may also come as no surprise that the duo in question aren't so much cut from the same cloth as they're part of the same family quilt passed down from one generation to another per Dutton family tradition. Yep, "Yellowstone" and its gritty, unforgiving prequel series, "1883," are both highly-regarded among IMDb users, and understandably so.

The flagship series in Sheridan's world of land battles, family betrayal, and bloody gunfights to the death to keep the family name intact, "Yellowstone" became a television phenomenon right up until its final season. Even Kevin Costner's much-publicized departure from the series kept audiences invested in seeing how the final season would stick the landing. What's surprising, however, is that in the top 250 rankings, "Yellowstone" is actually trailing well behind "1883." Indeed, there's a good deal of distance between these two chapters in the greater Dutton saga.

