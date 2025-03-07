Mickey 17 Is The Best Possible Argument For Directors Getting Final Cut

This article contains mild spoilers for "Mickey 17."

Five years after "Parasite" dominated the Oscars and became the first South Korean film to receive any Academy Award recognition, Bong Joon Ho is back with what I firmly believe is his best English-language film yet, "Mickey 17." But a lot has changed in our world since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic (which is still a thing, by the way) essentially shut the world down for months. The American film industry went on pause as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA dual strikes were caused by the AMPTP dragging their heels on providing a fair deal, and in recent months, America swore in a new presidential administration. Simply put, the world that existed when "Parasite" debuted is not the one we're living in now, and yet despite all of the massive changes that have taken place, "Mickey 17" proves that some things will always stay the same.

Films often experience a bit of an evolution once they enter the post-production stage. Sometimes scenes are too graphic to appease the MPA to maintain an R rating and are cut, sometimes moments that felt great in the moment just slow down a film's pace once entering an edit, and unfortunately, all too often, sometimes scenes are cut because real-life events require the film's story to change course. In some instances, these changes are the brainchild of the director, but very often, they're made at the behest of a producer or studio head.

There are no shortage of stories about directors feeling as if their vision has been hacked to bits in the editing bay by decisions made beyond their control. It is becoming shockingly rare for directors to have final cut on studio-distributed films, but Director Bong wisely made it a requirement for anyone wanting to work with him — a result of The Weinstein Company famously chopping up "Snowpiercer." This meant that Warner Bros., a studio that reportedly once said they wanted to avoid working with auteur directors who want final cut, had to accept Director Bong's vision for "Mickey 17" regardless of how the world changed around them ... and we should all be eternally grateful that he did. Let me explain.