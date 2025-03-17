The Bizarre Seinfeld Episode That Was Influenced By A Superman Villain

No one could ever accuse the 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld" of being a show for the book-averse jocks of the world, but in season 8 the series took its nerdiest turn of all in the episode "The Bizarro Jerry." In the episode, which is easily among the best "Seinfeld episodes of all time," Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) agrees to hang out with her ex-boyfriend, Kevin (Tim DeKay), and two of his friends. They end up being the complete opposites of her other ex-boyfriend, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), and his two best friends, George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards). When Elaine tries to discuss the whole freaky experience with Jerry, he immediately turns to his love of "Superman" to explain it in a very comic book way: she's met the bizarro versions of her friends! In the end, Bizarro Jerry, Bizarro George, and Bizarro Kramer even get to meet their alternates in one of the show's more surreal (but hilarious) moments.

It turns out that the whole reason that the show was able to explore the weird idea was because of the way writing episodes changed after series creator Larry David left the show, giving series writers a chance to tackle concepts that might not have gotten past his very particular eye. Writer David Mandel pushed for his "bizarro" idea, inspired by a "Superman" villain, and the rest is sitcom history.