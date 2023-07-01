The Secret Messages Hidden In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Credits

The production company logos that air at the end of TV shows offer creators a chance to put their own creative spin on things one last time before their time slot is up, and comedy shows tend to make it fun. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" not only had fun with their production company logo, but they've also changed the audio that plays each season. There's just one major twist on things: they backmask all of the audio! Backmasking is when audio is played in reverse, with the idea that hidden messages can be put into other audio recordings. Fears of backmasking in rock music led suburban moms around the country to play their kids' Led Zeppelin albums in reverse in search of satanic messages, but the "Always Sunny" guys are doing something quite a bit less hellish.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's production company has been called RCG (Rob Charlie Glenn) since season 4, and before that, it was called RCH for a rather vulgar slang term for a tiny unit of measurement. Their logo is just the guys standing against a white wall, wearing hooded sweatshirts and sunglasses, and for 16 seasons they've shared secret messages in reverse, mostly revolving around one word: brown.