Blue Bloods Spin-Off: Everything We Know About Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan Series

Though there had been chatter about a "Blue Bloods" spin-off for some time, it was officially confirmed to be happening at CBS by Deadline in February 2025. Titled "Boston Blue," the show was handed a straight-to-series order, meaning it won't even have to go through the pilot process. At the very least, Danny Reagan will have the chance to headline a full season of television.

The new series will be produced by CBS Studios alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Television. As of this writing, no other cast members have been confirmed, save for Wahlberg. Might Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan show up in some capacity? It's possible, but Selleck seems more interested in working on a Western with Taylor Sheridan.

The report noted that other "Blue Bloods" spin-offs were considered, including one that would have followed Danny to Texas. Instead, "Boston Blue," which wasn't originally conceived as part of this universe, was later converted to be the starring vehicle for Wahlberg's Danny. CBS Studios President David Stapf spoke with Deadline in July 2024 ahead of the "Blue Bloods" series finale, acknowledging the importance of getting the spin-off right: