Blue Bloods Spin-Off: Everything We Know About Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan Series
In the realm of TV in the 2000s, few network shows can compete with the success of "Blue Bloods." Debuting on CBS in 2010, the police procedural enjoyed a ridiculously healthy run, airing 14 seasons and nearly 300 episodes. But all good things do come to an end, with CBS canceling the popular series at the end of 2023. That was rough for fans but fortunately, these characters will live on. Or, at the very least, one very popular character will.
Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan is going to headline his very own spin-off, which will keep the "Blue Bloods" universe alive. Get ready for "Boston Blue." As the title implies, this new show will take Danny to a new location, with a new cast of characters, and new cases for him to crack. So, what do we know about the show? How soon is it happening? Who is involved? Will any of Wahlberg's former castmates be joining him? We're going to answer all of those burning questions and more.
The Blue Bloods spin-off is officially happening at CBS
Though there had been chatter about a "Blue Bloods" spin-off for some time, it was officially confirmed to be happening at CBS by Deadline in February 2025. Titled "Boston Blue," the show was handed a straight-to-series order, meaning it won't even have to go through the pilot process. At the very least, Danny Reagan will have the chance to headline a full season of television.
The new series will be produced by CBS Studios alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Television. As of this writing, no other cast members have been confirmed, save for Wahlberg. Might Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan show up in some capacity? It's possible, but Selleck seems more interested in working on a Western with Taylor Sheridan.
The report noted that other "Blue Bloods" spin-offs were considered, including one that would have followed Danny to Texas. Instead, "Boston Blue," which wasn't originally conceived as part of this universe, was later converted to be the starring vehicle for Wahlberg's Danny. CBS Studios President David Stapf spoke with Deadline in July 2024 ahead of the "Blue Bloods" series finale, acknowledging the importance of getting the spin-off right:
"It's a brand, a title and a show that is beloved. We've got to get it right so we're taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there's still time for us to figure that out."
What is Donnie Wahlberg's Blue Bloods spin-off about?
To the surprise of nobody, "Boston Blue" will once again see Danny Reagan as cop, only in Boston instead of New York City. Donnie Wahlberg is very comfortable playing a cop, dating back to the "Saw" movies and the oft-forgotten "Dead Silence." It's what he does best, and he's about to do it again. While CBS hasn't unveiled an official synopsis, the original report revealed a brief logline, which reads as follows:
In the new series...Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.
It would make sense for Marisa Ramirez's Detective Maria Baez to join Danny, given that the "Blue Bloods" finale strongly hinted at a romance between them. Wahlberg, speaking to Variety in December 2024, made it clear that he believed the Reagan family is on his mind, which means he'd likely push for some of his former castmates to be involved somehow.
"It's going to be a very delicate dance to keep that integrity. Where's the family going to be? They can't be in New York. I would probably drive to New York from Ohio, if I was Danny, to go to every dinner and back. Until we know that there's absolutely no way this show can be resurrected somehow, I think we're all walking forward... but taking a peek back."
Who is writing Boston Blue?
Writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis are heading up "Boston Blue" for CBS. The duo originally took the show to the network under the title "Jamaica Plain" before it was retooled into a "Blue Bloods" spin-off. Sonnier and Margolis are also due to act as showrunners on the series, as well as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg.
Sonnier and Margolis are best known for their work on "S.W.A.T." which was nearly canceled after season 6 on CBS but has now run for 8 seasons and counting. As of this writing, no directors have been named for the series, nor has a specific episode count been revealed for the first season. As is common with network TV shows, a rotating cast of directors will be hired to usher the show through its inaugural season. It wouldn't be surprising if a veteran from "Blue Bloods" is brought on board to direct the first episode.
When will the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue premiere?
As of this writing, CBS has not announced a specific premiere date for "Boston Blue." However, the network is moving quickly as the series is set to be a part of the 2025/2026 broadcast season. That means it could premiere as early as fall 2025 on CBS, but it might also shift to a 2026 premiere, depending on how things shake out.
It's also important to point out that this is going to be a network TV show that will air on CBS before making its way to Paramount+. While streaming is certainly the future and Paramount+ has been home to plenty of original shows in popular franchises, such as the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," the company wants to keep "Blue Bloods" as a network brand, for the time being.
