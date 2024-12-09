Tom Selleck Wants To Team Up With Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan On A Very Specific Genre
Tom Selleck has had himself quite the career. The actor (and that fabulous mustache of his) have been working steadily for decades dating back to the early '70s. From "Magnum P.I." to a memorable stint on "Friends" and everything in between, the man has been around the block multiple times. Even though the actor's long-running CBS series "Blue Bloods" has come to an end, he's certainly not ready to call it quits. So, what's next for him? If he has his way, a collaboration with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.
In a recent interview with Parade to coincide with the series finale of "Blue Bloods," Selleck joked that he is currently "unemployed." Then again, now that he's pushing 80, maybe he would like to relax a bit. Or, at the very least, he might take the opportunity to be a bit more picky. "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," Selleck said.
When getting specific about his desires for his next role, Selleck name-checked Sheridan, who has made his name by crafting the "Yellowstone" universe, in addition to writing movies such as "Hell or High Water." The actor, for his part, is eager to make a Western again, which is what Sheridan is known best for. As Selleck put it:
"A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."
For what it's worth, Selleck is no stranger to the Western genre. The actor has starred in several during the course of his long, fruitful career, including "Quigley Down Under" and "Shadow Riders." Admittedly, it's been a while, but Sheridan might be just the man to get Selleck back in the saddle.
There's probably room for Tom Selleck in the Yellowstone universe
Sheridan has created an entire enterprise around the Western genre. More to the point, he has done a lot of great work with aging actors. Just look at what Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford were able to do with "1923." Then, of course, there's Kevin Costner leading the way on "Yellowstone" through its first four and a half seasons. The actor didn't return for the second half of the show's final season, but that's another conversation entirely.
Another example is Sam Elliott getting to lead the cast of "1883." While Elliott doesn't exactly have a lot of nice things to say about "Yellowstone," he was another actor well into his 70s who got to shine in a big TV show thanks to Sheridan. In the same interview, Selleck, who starred alongside Elliott in "The Shadow Riders," expressed a desire to reunite with him, perhaps in a Sheridan project:
"Sam was great in [1883]. Sam's always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I'd love to work with Sam."
Whether or not that comes to pass, Selleck feels like the kind of actor who fits the mold for what Sheridan likes to do. Be it Sylvester Stallone in "Tulsa King" or Billy Bob Thornton in "Landman," this is what Sheridan does very well.
"Blue Bloods" is streaming now on Paramount+.