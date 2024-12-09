Tom Selleck Wants To Team Up With Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan On A Very Specific Genre

Tom Selleck has had himself quite the career. The actor (and that fabulous mustache of his) have been working steadily for decades dating back to the early '70s. From "Magnum P.I." to a memorable stint on "Friends" and everything in between, the man has been around the block multiple times. Even though the actor's long-running CBS series "Blue Bloods" has come to an end, he's certainly not ready to call it quits. So, what's next for him? If he has his way, a collaboration with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

In a recent interview with Parade to coincide with the series finale of "Blue Bloods," Selleck joked that he is currently "unemployed." Then again, now that he's pushing 80, maybe he would like to relax a bit. Or, at the very least, he might take the opportunity to be a bit more picky. "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," Selleck said.

When getting specific about his desires for his next role, Selleck name-checked Sheridan, who has made his name by crafting the "Yellowstone" universe, in addition to writing movies such as "Hell or High Water." The actor, for his part, is eager to make a Western again, which is what Sheridan is known best for. As Selleck put it:

"A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

For what it's worth, Selleck is no stranger to the Western genre. The actor has starred in several during the course of his long, fruitful career, including "Quigley Down Under" and "Shadow Riders." Admittedly, it's been a while, but Sheridan might be just the man to get Selleck back in the saddle.