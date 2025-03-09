A Cancelled James Bond Remake Might Have Revived Timothy Dalton's 007

Few James Bond adventures have had as many legal headaches attached to its legacy as "Thunderball." EON Productions ran a relatively tight ship when it came to maintaining the 007 brand for over six decades, but there was one series creative that gave them a decades-spanning struggle in the name of writer-producer Kevin McClory.

Only a few years before "Dr. No" introduced movie audiences to the suave super spy, McClory collaborated with Bond scribe Ian Fleming, in addition to screenwriter Jack Whittingham, on a potential screen adaptation. Their plans ultimately fell through and all went their separate ways. Things turned contentious, however, when McClory discovered that Fleming had not only taken the meat of the drafts they wrote together to form his novel "Thunderball," but he also didn't credit him.

McClory sued and ultimately won his case, ensuring that anything having to do with "Thunderball" moving forward would have to credit him too. EON ambassadors Harry R. Saltzman and Albert Broccoli struck a deal with him to be able to move forward on "Thunderball" as a feature, but at the same time, their agreement also noted that McClory couldn't option another version for at least a decade.

With the help of producer Jack Schwartzman, "Thunderball" was remade nearly two decades later into the unofficial Sean Connnery revival of Bond in "Never Say Never Again" with McClory as executive producer. In the years to follow, however, it became clear he was itching to get as much mileage out of his partial ownership as he could. What was the plan? It was to essentially remake "Thunderball" for a second time, one that nearly featured another 007 alum reprising his role outside of the main series: Timothy Dalton.