The Marvel Characters Banned From Appearing In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four have a long history together. The Four actually appear in the second ever Spider-Man story, "The Amazing Spider-Man" #1. (Spidey's debut, and tragic origin story with his Uncle Ben, was printed in "Amazing Fantasy" #15.)

Peter Parker is in need of money, but he can't exploit his powers because he can't cash any checks made out to "Spider-Man." J. Jonah Jameson's smear campaign against Spider-Man means no talent agency will touch him, either. So, Spider-Man tries to use his powers to join the Fantastic Four; he "auditions" by breaking into the Baxter Building and giving them a firsthand taste of his power. Unfortunately, as a non-profit, the FF have no room in the budget for a fifth.

The FF, especially Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, remained recurring characters during the Stan Lee/Steve Ditko run on "Amazing Spider-Man." Peter also battled the Fantastic Four's iron-masked archnemesis Doctor Doom in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #5, well before he faced off against many of his own classic foes like the Green Goblin, Mysterio, Electro, or Kraven the Hunter.

And yet, FF can't show up in the new Spider-Man's neighborhood. Trammell says, though, that this limit "makes total sense." The Fantastic Four are about to make their MCU debut in this year's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," so of course Marvel Studios would want him to hold back on using those characters.

However, there is a sign of the Four's connection to Spider-Man in the show. During Jonathan Hickman's run on "Fantastic Four," Spider-Man finally got his wish and joined the FF because Johnny Storm was presumed dead. The FF launched a new "Future Foundation" and switched to black-and-white suits, Spidey included. The Future Foundation suit appears in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," reimagined as an Oscorp-designed suit. Peter wears it before it gets trashed by the deadly villain Scorpion, and he switches to his classic red-and-blue Spider-Man costume.