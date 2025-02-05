Why Unicorn In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Sounds Familiar

Halfway through season 1 and "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" has been gladly drafting its supporting characters and villains from all corners of Marvel Comics. Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) best friend Nico Minoru (Grace Song) is from "The Runaways," and his schoolboy crush isn't Mary Jane Watson or Liz Allan — it's Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang). In the comics, Pearl is a recently-introduced water-themed superhero named Wave. Time will tell if her animated self takes on that identity, or if Nico will become a sorcerer.

The people who do have super-abilities are the series villains, the latest one being Unicorn/Mila Masaryk. True to her name, she can blast an energy beam from a helmet she wears. In this version, the weapon is supplied by Doctor Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy). Complementing the Unicorn imagery, Mila wears her hair in a mane-like mohawk.

In the comics, Unicorn is a minor Iron Man Villain, not to mention a man named Milos Masaryk. The original version of the character was a Soviet Agent turned mob enforcer. Early "Iron Man" comics really leaned on Cold War propaganda, so most of Tony Stark's early villains — including a pre-redemption Black Widow, stringing along a naive Hawkeye — were Russians. "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" skips the spy backstory for Mila, but she is part of a four-person gang of Russian criminals. These include Dmitri Smerdyakov, the future Chameleon, and Mikhail Sytsevich, father of Alexei Sytsevich/The Rhino.

Even through the Russian accents, you may recognize their voices. Chameleon is played by Roger Craig Smith, aka Ezio Auditore from "Assassin's Creed" and a frequent voice of Captain America in past Marvel cartoons. Mikhail's voice belongs to Travis Willingham, famous for his parts on "Critical Role" and as Colonel Roy Mustang in "Fullmetal Alchemist" — Willingham has also played Thor several times alongside Smith's Cap. The fourth member of the crew, Roxanna Volkov, is played by Kari Wahlgren, a highly prolific voice actor. Her past Marvel credits include Amora The Enchantress in "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," Emma Frost in "Wolverine & The X-Men," and Aunt May in this very series.

As for Mila herself? Her actor doesn't have quite as stacked a resume, but there's one very famous part on it. In "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," Unicorn is voiced by Sarah Natochenny — that's right, Ash Ketchum from "Pokémon" himself!