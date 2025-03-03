The 2025 Oscars Just Reminded Us Why James Bond Matters - Pay Attention, Amazon

Hollywood's biggest night is upon us and, though we are now going on four years without a "James Bond" movie, the Oscars took a little time to honor the beloved MI6 spy. Despite the show always being jam-packed, the Academy decided it was worth taking time to put together a montage showcasing more than 60 years of 007 on screen, as well as a musical montage highlighting many of the series' classic songs from across the decades. For a Bond fan, it was wonderful. It also came at a very important time and, intended or not, a message came along with it.

Amazon recently took control of the "James Bond" franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. For the first time since "Dr. No" brought Ian Fleming's creation to the big screen back in 1962, a mega corporation will be able to do as it pleases with Bond, James Bond. We're not just going to get a new movie — we're likely looking at a full cinematic universe. The tribute at the Oscars proved why Amazon needs to be very, very careful in how they handle this beloved franchise.

The montage was packed with great moments spanning "Dr. No" to "No Time to Die." From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig and everything in between. We've had 25 official "Bond" movies across more than six decades. When one of these movies arrives, it almost always feels special. That allows them to make a real impact. That's why when they started singing "Diamonds are Forever" and "Skyfall," it felt big. As one-time Bond girl Halle Berry rightfully said, Bond is timeless. Amazon can very easily strip that from the franchise in the not-too-distant future.