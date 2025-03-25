The Seven Twilight Zone Segments Directed By Horror Master Wes Craven

"The Twilight Zone" is one of those shows so ingrained in popular culture that it's become synonymous with anything mysterious or spooky, even for people who have never seen an episode before. Conceived by Rod Serling as a method of exploring social commentary and often controversial ideas that are still relevant today, the original series first aired in 1959 and ran for five seasons. Serling wrote the bulk of the teleplays and narrated in his own inimitable way, sometimes inserting himself into an episode while dangling an ever-present cigarette. "The Twilight Zone" was also a showcase for some great actors: William Shatner, Burgess Meredith, Buster Keaton, Lee Marvin, Peter Falk, and many others made memorable impressions in classic episodes.

10 years after Serling passed away in 1975, CBS decided to resurrect the show. Although 1983's "Twilight Zone: The Movie" was a disappointment, the '80s "Twilight Zone" TV revamp was still able to attract a superb array of acting talent ranging from old hands like Martin Balsam and Janet Leigh to then up-and-coming stars like Bruce Willis and Frances McDormand. The show also employed a range of talented writers, including Harlan Ellison, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and a young(ish) George R. R. Martin, and there were some interesting names behind the camera, too: William Friedkin, Joe Dante, John Milius, and Bill Duke all directed episodes. Perhaps the biggest directorial coup for the series was hiring Wes Craven, who'd only just been crowned the king of horror after the huge success of "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Let's take a look at his seven segments and how they fit into his legacy.