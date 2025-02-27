Why Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Didn't Appear In Captain America: Brave New World

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

"Captain America: Brave New World" may have been Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first feature-length foray as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also felt an awful lot like a sequel to 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." That strange outlier of the otherwise interconnected MCU feels different, doesn't quite fit, and in many ways was left behind for years. Even its titular character was recast as Edward Norton's moody, skulking Hulk was abandoned for Mark Ruffalo's more upbeat, chummy Avengers alternative.

The fourth "Captain America" film flipped the script by integrating Sam's first world-saving adventure as Cap into a continuation of multiple storylines that directly connected to that second-ever MCU movie. Despite the cameos and connections, however, Ruffalo's Hulk never made an appearance. Why? "Brave New World" director Julius Onah recently explained Mr. Green's omission in an interview with The Playlist, explaining:

"Well, I think at the end of the day, and I'm happy it landed where it did — this is Sam's story. This is Sam's first cinematic adventure as Captain America. And you want it to be about Sam leaning into his superpower to overcome the odds. So, you pull in Banner — as great as Mark Ruffalo is and as exciting as it would be to have him — and suddenly, the focus shifts away from Sam. The conversation obviously came up, but ultimately, it felt like this wanted to be Sam's film."

In other words: "Captain America: Brave New World" may have brought some closure to several loose ends from "The Incredible Hulk," but it didn't feel the need to steal the show with a direct appearance from the Other Guy.