Johnny Cash's Rejected James Bond Theme Is Bizarre But Great

You can't really have a true 007 adventure without an opening title sequence. They're a seminal piece of the James Bond experience that thematically set the tone for the film you're about to watch. It's difficult to imagine that ever going away even with the creative changing of the guard to Amazon MGM Studios. The ingenuity in their kaleidoscopic imagery has evolved over a number of ways across the franchise's six decade run. But it's ultimately the musical selection that accompanies these visuals that give these sequences their power. The wrong track — even if it's a good song — can offset the mood of the film.

Nearly every Bond film has had to go through the lengthy process of matching the right voice to those opening titles, with "Thunderball" proving to have one of the most interesting developments. Anyone who's marathoned the title sequences — as I have — knows that suave crooner Tom Jones was ultimately the one chosen to perform the titular song. But there was a brief period before him in which Shirley Bassey, the golden voiced singer that gave the world "Goldfinger" was presented with the opportunity to record another potential Bond hit with "Mr. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." The song was considered too short and with Bassey unable to re-record it in time, Dionne Warwick stepped in for her own rendition.

Both versions have their merits, yet EON Productions essentially decided to pass and go with a new song that actually includes the title in it. Hence, composer John Barry and lyricist Don Black put together the "Thunderball" number we're all familiar with today. But it's crazy to think we almost had an official Bond ballad sung by none other than one of the great pioneers of country music, Johnny Cash himself.