The Monkey Ending Is Way Darker Than Stephen King's Original Short Story

This post contains spoilers for "The Monkey."

Despite Stephen King's reputation for having bad endings, there are some conclusions in his beloved works that have gone down in history, like the famous ending of "Carrie," or the moving final moments of "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," which are largely recreated in their respective movie adaptations. But some film adaptations of King's work have boldly diverged from the source material.

The renowned filmmaker Stanley Kubrick famously decided to scrap the ending of "The Shining," forcing Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) to face a trial by ice instead of fire, freezing to death in a hedge maze rather than blowing up the hotel as King originally wrote. Now, years later, "Longlegs" director Osgood Perkins has also dared to wander off the King's road with his adaptation of the 1980 short story "The Monkey." What's surprising is that somehow, the filmmaker has conjured a creepier climax wrapped in ambiguity and smoke that might even top the original.

At the end of Perkins' madcap picture that's all about wiping people out in side-splittingly dark ways, Hal (Theo James) and his son Petey (Colin O'Brien) head down the highway following the death of Bill (also Theo James) with no certain route in sight. All they've got is a sliver of hope and a monkey in the back seat to deal with as the world seemingly begins to collapse all around them. The short story, while just as ambiguous, is far less morose than what we end up with. There's also no additional detail of Bill, who doesn't even exist in the original story about a monkey on the rampage.