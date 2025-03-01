Why Duke Leto And Lady Jessica Aren't Married In Dune

This post contains spoilers for "Dune" Parts 1 and 2, as well as for Frank Herbert's novel, "Dune."

The "Dune" series has a reputation for being overly stoic, but there has always been one clear counter to that critique for fans to point to: the very romantic storyline between Jessica and Leto. These two loved each other so much that they unwittingly spurred a series of events that led to the deaths of billions of people across the universe. They're basically like Anakin and Padme from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, except competently written.

But even though Jessica and Duke Leto clearly love each other, they were never married. Instead, Jessica's official role was as Leto's concubine. She bore his son, but never received the honor of being called his wife. This may sound like an insult, and in the movies, it certainly seems like an awkward topic for them to talk about; at one point in "Dune: Part 1," Leto (played here by Oscar Isaacs) tells Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) that he should've married her. It's a moment that's especially touching since we (and Leto) know that his death is almost certainly fast approaching.

So, why didn't the two marry? Well, it's mostly a political thing.