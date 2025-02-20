Marvel's Rogue: The Savage Land Features The X-Men Going Full Jurassic World [Exclusive Preview]

Was the romance between Magneto and Rogue your favorite part of "X-Men '97"? Then do I have the comic for you!

Now, in the ongoing "present" of Marvel Comics, Rogue is starring in Gail Simone and David Marquez's "Uncanny X-Men," which follows her and Gambit training a new generation X. New mini-series "Rogue: The Savage Land" throws Anna Marie back to 1991, before she even met Gambit, to when she and Magneto were lost in the titular dinosaur-filled jungle. Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Rogue: The Savage Land" issue #2 with /Film.

A few recent "X-Men" miniseries have been revisiting "gaps" from Chris Claremont's titanic 1975-1991 run on the book. Claremont himself returned for "Wolverine: Madripoor Knights" (drawn by Edgar Salazar) which went back to "Uncanny X-Men" #268 for another team-up between Logan, Captain America, and Black Widow. Claremont and Salazar went back even further for "Wolverine: Deep Cut," set during Logan's leave of absence from the X-Men during issues #246 to #251, where he faces off with Mister Sinister, Sabretooth, and the Marauders.

Wolverine's hiatus ended with him returning to the X-Men's base, only to find it captured by cyborg hunters the Reavers, who crucified him. (A sight you might remember seeing homaged in "Deadpool & Wolverine.") The other X-Men had fled through a magical portal, the Siege Perilous, but were separated. When Rogue emerged (in "Uncanny X-Men" #269), she was haunted by the specter of Carol Danvers' soul inside her.

After these two foes wound up in the Savage Land, Magneto destroyed "Carol" and Rogue joined him in his local refuge. When the comic returns to them in issue #274, they've teamed up with Tarzan-like hero Ka-Zar to defeat the Savage Land's greatest villainess: Zaladane (real name: Zala Dane).

"Rogue: The Savage Land" explores Rogue's time with Magneto in the jungle in more depth, though written by Tim Seeley (not Claremont himself) and drawn by Zulema Scotto Lavina. The synopsis for issue #2 reads:

"CUT OFF FROM THE X-MEN?! Rogue races to rescue Ka-Zar and discover what is happening to the Savage Land. But can she outrun her past, or is this ancient world her perdition? The Savage Land has a new god, but is she merciful?"

Cover artist Kaare Andrews is evoking Jim Lee's contemporary X-Men art, and the series' covers (including #2's below) even use an old-school Marvel Comics corner box with mini cut-outs of the issue's stars (Rogue, Magneto, and Ka-Zar).