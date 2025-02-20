Marvel Originally Wanted Charlie Cox To Play A Completely Different Daredevil Character
It won't be too much longer until Charlie Cox makes his grand return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in "Daredevil: Born Again." Ever since Netflix made the decision to pull the plug on the original "Daredevil" show (plus the whole roster of street-level Marvel shows), fans have been clamoring for Cox to return in some form. It's clear that the folks at Marvel Studios were listening, prompting a very welcome cameo in his Matt Murdock garb in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," followed by a cheeky, if weirdly contested appearance in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." I'm sorry, but Daredevil doing the "walk of shame" with the cowl on is hilarious.
Cox's guest spots in other Marvel properties were welcome appetizers, but it quickly became clear that folks wanted to get back to business. The third season of "Daredevil," after all, left some plotlines without resolution and a Cox without his signature red cowl. After a messy string of reshoots, rewrites, and all-around restructuring, "Daredevil: Born Again" appears to have found the spark needed to get back to the nitty gritty of what made the show, and therein Cox's performance, so beloved.
In a profile with GQ, Cox talks about how he had a promising entry into Hollywood with a leading role in Matthew Vaughn's cult fantasy adventure flick "Stardust." But when the film underperformed, he had a difficult time securing steady gigs. Everything changed when he gave an audition for "Daredevil" prior to going on a men's wellness retreat in Scotland to find himself. Once he got reception, he had an important choice to make.
Cox could have been Marvel's Foggy Nelson – but he took a risk
Rather than initially following up on a broken phone call from his agent to come back to L.A. for a screen test, Cox instead decided to focus on his own well-being before his professional needs. "I could go back to the city and try and make a call, or call him Monday," says Cox. But after waiting a few days, it appeared Marvel was indeed interested in him not as Matt Murdock, but Matt's best friend, Foggy Nelson. Cox's getaway prompted him to stand up for himself and take a leap of faith (via GQ):
"And for whatever reason, having had this kind of empowering experience, I said, 'I will come, but I'm only reading for Matt. I'm only reading for the lead.”
Over a decade later, it's clear that Cox made the best decision as an actor and for himself. It doesn't matter if you get what you want without the healthy self-confidence to make it happen. The history of "Daredevil" has proven that Cox was practically born to play the blind avenger, as Elden Henson was practically born to play Foggy. It's not to say that Cox wouldn't have been a great fit, but at this point, considering how comfortable both he and Henson are in their respective roles and how excited fans were to hear of their return, it's difficult to imagine what an alternate dynamic pairing would have looked like.
Cox has proven himself as a versatile actor not just in his roles outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but within it, too. His "She-Hulk" appearance saw glimpses of a lighter side within the Catholic guilt-ridden street hero that could co-exist outside of the much darker series he occupied. The only thing left to do now is suit up for what comes next: hopefully another spectacularly choreographed hallway brawl.
The first two episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again" debut March 4, 2025 on Disney+.