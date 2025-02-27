Reacher Season 3 Episode 4 Fills In Some Fascinating Backstory For The Title Character

After seeing what happened to Dominique Kohl, not only do we gain crucial context as to why Reacher is so alarmed and concerned about Xavier Quinn being at the center of the shady rug business' dealings, we gain an insight into why Reacher might like to work alone since leaving the army behind. He likely felt responsible for Kohl's death and is clearly haunted by the whole ordeal. After Sonya Cassidy's DEA Agent Susan Duffy expressed her own guilt about forcing her informant into investigating the rug business, leading to her disappearance, she says, "I f****d that kid over and now I have to make it right," to which Reacher replies, "I guess we have that in common." As such, we know that Ritchson's hero is driven by his desire to avenge Kohl in the present day season 3 story. But beyond that, we also gain more of an understanding as to how the character might have maintained his famous disdain for injustice.

The season 1 flashbacks showed how Reacher and his brother always sided with the underdog even as children, with both demonstrating an innate sense of justice and a clear-cut morality. This is one of the key characteristics of Reacher in both the novels and the series. The man simply can't countenance injustice, and often gets himself in trouble simply by sticking up for those who've been wronged, even in seemingly small and inconsequential ways. With that in mind, Kohl's death is surely one of the most unjust events in Reacher's life, and likely reaffirmed his commitment to standing up for what he feels is right moving forward.

What's more, it likely fueled his impatience for those that perpetuate injustice. Throughout the first few episodes of season 3, Reacher has killed without hesitation, much to the shock and dismay of Duffy's fellow DEA agent Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos), who repeatedly reminds his boss that they could go to jail for the things Reacher has done while under their purview. But now we know that Reacher isn't just a killing machine acting on impulse whenever he sees wrongdoing. He's propelled by what must be a kind of rage at the death of his former helper, Kohl, and has no patience for even the prettiest criminal involved with Quinn's dodgy rug business dealings. While we're all waiting for Reacher's inevitable showdown with the greatest villain in the entire series, Olivier Richters' Paulie, the real pain will surely be reserved for Quinn himself.

Episode 4 of season 3 isn't just providing context for the season's wider narrative, then, it's fleshing out the character of Reacher as not only a hardened former soldier with a sharp sense of right and wrong, but as a man haunted by the injustices and tragedies he's witnessed throughout his military career.