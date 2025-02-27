Reacher Season 3 Episode 4 Fills In Some Fascinating Backstory For The Title Character
Part of Jack Reacher's appeal is that his background is a little hazy. We know he's an ex-military policeman adept at punching people really well, but in the massively popular Prime Video series "Reacher" we still don't know all that much about his backstory. That serves to enhance his mysterious loner allure, which is one of his most salient characteristics in both Lee Child's novels and the series. As the first two seasons of "Reacher" played out, however, we did get some insights into Reacher's military background and his childhood, helping to flesh out the character without removing that all important aura of mystery. Now, with the third season, we're learning even more about Alan Ritchson's version of the hero came to be.
"Reacher" season 3 is based on the best Jack Reacher book, "Persuader," and sees the titular hero sleuthing his way around a mansion trying to solve the disappearance of an informant and uncover the truth behind a rug business that is clearly a front for a more nefarious purpose. The first three episodes of the season are very much situated in the present, with Reacher embedding himself in the business and uncovering some nasty secrets along the way.
But episode 4 is mostly an extended flashback to the character's time as a military policeman. Recalling sequences from season 2, in which we saw Reacher form his 110th MP Special Investigations unit, episode 4 not only provides crucial details as to what's going on with this season's main villain, Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), it provides an insight into Reacher himself, as a leader and as someone very much haunted by his past.
Reacher's backstory so far
During the first season, most of the flashbacks pertained to Reacher's childhood, where we see him and his brother, Joe, growing up as military brats due to their father's membership in the Marines (fun fact: Alan Ritchson himself grew up a military brat). There's also a flashback that shows Reacher visiting his sick mother, Josephine (Leslie Fray), in Paris during her battle with terminal lung cancer. In this flashback, Josephine gave Reacher a war medal which belonged to his grandfather. The military honor was handed out to soldiers in World War I, confirming that Reacher's family has a long history of military service.
Speaking of military service, season 1 did give us a glimpse into Reacher's overseas deployment, which revealed that, while serving in Iraq, he killed a group of men who were assaulting young boys. None of these flashbacks showed him leading the 110th, however. In fact, the only references to Reacher's special investigators are through exposition, wherein we also learned that Reacher served in the U.S. Army for 13 years and reached the rank of Major. In season 1, we did get to see one of the former 110th members, however, in the form of Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, who showed up late in the season to lend her old boss a hand. Otherwise, season 2 was when we got a real insight into Reacher's time as a military policeman.
Season 2 of "Reacher," which was based on the book "Bad Luck and Trouble," featured multiple extended flashbacks showing Reacher hand-picking his team of special investigators and working with them to solve cases — most notably the case of soldiers smuggling contraband using military vehicles. It not only showed how the group formed long-lasting bonds, thereby helping to raise the stakes for season 2's narrative, but also showed how Reacher developed as a leader, providing a stern but loyal figurehead for the 110th.
Now, with season 3 episode 4, we've filled in yet another gap in the Reacher origin story, and this particular gap sits directly between the flashbacks of season 1 and those of season 2.
Season 3, episode 4 fills in more of Reacher's military past
In "Reacher" season 3, episode 4, we get another look at our hero's time in the military police. However, this particular era in his career predates his leadership of the 110th but comes after his time spent serving in Iraq. Episode 4, entitled "Dominique" is mostly a flashback to a time when Reacher had finished his tour of duty and had gained the rank of Major as a military policeman. The very first flashback in the episode shows Reacher alone in his office when he's paid a visit by Lieutenant General Leon Garber (Andreas Apergis). Garber pairs Reacher with Sergeant First Class Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson), who's been brought in to help on the case of a soldier who appears to be selling top secret weapon designs.
Before Reacher meets Kohl, however, Garber suggests that the Army set him up with "a few MPs," referring to a team of military policemen that would be under Reacher's command. Ritchson's character then responds with an incredulous, "Like what? A team of special investigators?" As such, we know that Reacher's 110th squad — which is based on a real Army unit — is yet to be formed, and so we're looking at a time in Reacher's life before he assembled the crew that played such a pivotal role in season 2.
Though he's initially dismissive, Reacher is almost immediately impressed with Kohl, and takes on a mentorship role for the young sergeant. The pair quickly identify the real villain behind the sale of the weapon designs: Xavier Quinn. This flashback reveals the moment Reacher first encounters the central antagonist of season 3. Then, as his and Kohl's investigation plays out, Quinn captures Kohl and tortures her to death before Reacher tracks them down and seemingly kills Quinn — only for him to show up years later during the present day events of season 3.
Season 3, episode 4 reveals more layers to Reacher
After seeing what happened to Dominique Kohl, not only do we gain crucial context as to why Reacher is so alarmed and concerned about Xavier Quinn being at the center of the shady rug business' dealings, we gain an insight into why Reacher might like to work alone since leaving the army behind. He likely felt responsible for Kohl's death and is clearly haunted by the whole ordeal. After Sonya Cassidy's DEA Agent Susan Duffy expressed her own guilt about forcing her informant into investigating the rug business, leading to her disappearance, she says, "I f****d that kid over and now I have to make it right," to which Reacher replies, "I guess we have that in common." As such, we know that Ritchson's hero is driven by his desire to avenge Kohl in the present day season 3 story. But beyond that, we also gain more of an understanding as to how the character might have maintained his famous disdain for injustice.
The season 1 flashbacks showed how Reacher and his brother always sided with the underdog even as children, with both demonstrating an innate sense of justice and a clear-cut morality. This is one of the key characteristics of Reacher in both the novels and the series. The man simply can't countenance injustice, and often gets himself in trouble simply by sticking up for those who've been wronged, even in seemingly small and inconsequential ways. With that in mind, Kohl's death is surely one of the most unjust events in Reacher's life, and likely reaffirmed his commitment to standing up for what he feels is right moving forward.
What's more, it likely fueled his impatience for those that perpetuate injustice. Throughout the first few episodes of season 3, Reacher has killed without hesitation, much to the shock and dismay of Duffy's fellow DEA agent Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos), who repeatedly reminds his boss that they could go to jail for the things Reacher has done while under their purview. But now we know that Reacher isn't just a killing machine acting on impulse whenever he sees wrongdoing. He's propelled by what must be a kind of rage at the death of his former helper, Kohl, and has no patience for even the prettiest criminal involved with Quinn's dodgy rug business dealings. While we're all waiting for Reacher's inevitable showdown with the greatest villain in the entire series, Olivier Richters' Paulie, the real pain will surely be reserved for Quinn himself.
Episode 4 of season 3 isn't just providing context for the season's wider narrative, then, it's fleshing out the character of Reacher as not only a hardened former soldier with a sharp sense of right and wrong, but as a man haunted by the injustices and tragedies he's witnessed throughout his military career.