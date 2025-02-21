Severance Season 2 Episode 6 Finally Addressed A Burning Question About Innies & Outies

Warning: This article contains major spoilers. Don't be a shambolic rube by reading this without watching the latest episode of "Severance" first.

After arguably hitting its peak with the Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence (or ORTBO, for short), season 2 of "Severance" has settled back into a more familiar rhythm in the weeks since ... though that's not to say that the series hasn't continued moving the story in fascinating directions. Episode 5 shifted gears considerably and opted for a much more low-key hour, but what about the sixth? This latest episode, titled "Attila," just introduced some of our biggest wrinkles yet. Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) finally discerns the meaning of his bestie Irving B.'s (John Turturro) final words, "Hang in there," and discovers his instructions leading to the creepy-looking hallway from his outie's paintings. Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Brit Lower) consummate their romance — for real, this time. And, over in the real world beyond the walls of Lumon, Irving and Burt G.'s (Christopher Walken) respective outies share a tense dinner with Burt's actual husband Fields (an always-welcome appearance by John Noble) and Irv discovers some surprising revelations.

It's in this otherwise unassuming subplot that "Severance" showrunner Dan Erickson, director Uta Briesewitz, and credited writer Erin Wagoner tackle one of the biggest question marks surrounding the nature of innies and outies in this peculiar world. Throughout the show, we've received glimpses of the world's reaction to the severance procedure. Back in season 1, Mark Scout's antagonistic interactions with the Whole Mind Collective protest group and the storyline involving the pro-severance senator (Ethan Flower) prove just how divisive this remains on ethical, moral, and political grounds. And while Mark's grief surrounding the (presumed) death of his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman) provided one compelling reason for why someone would voluntarily choose to become severed, Irving and Burt's unconventional dinner date adds a whole new layer into the mix: Religion and the debate over whether innies are, in fact, individuals separate and distinct from their outies.

All signs thus far have pointed to the idea that innies are obviously very different from their outies, but never before has it been laid out in such stark terms. Do innies truly have their own "soul" compared to their outies? Could one actually end up in hell while the other ends up in heaven? As it turns out ... it's complicated!