Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Episode 1 Explains One Young Sheldon Change

When "Young Sheldon" first aired, the most jarring aspect was the lack of a laugh track. Its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory," was a standard multi-camera sitcom with a laugh track that was arguably a little too loud, at least according to the haters. The fact that "Young Sheldon" chose the single-camera no-laughter route — much like "Malcolm in the Middle" or "Scrubs" — was a surprise choice with a lot of meta implications. Why does old Sheldon get a laugh track but young Sheldon doesn't?

Of course, fans quickly got used to the lack of laughter on "Young Sheldon" (which made it a better show), especially as the show grew darker as the characters matured. We've grown so accustomed to watching the Cooper family in this new realistic format that its spinoff show, "George & Mandy's First Marriage," now has the opposite problem: the show has a laugh track even though its parent show had none.

Although the show offers no explicit explanation for the change, the pilot does at least address the issue. It features a scene where Georgie (Montana Jordan) is watching a sitcom on TV and remarks, "I love laughing shows." He soon elaborates, "Some shows you can hear people laughing, and some you can't." Georgie brings up "The Wonder Years," an '80s sitcom that was one of the first to ever embrace the single-camera format. Georgie remarks, "No one's laughing. Is it funny? We'll never know!"

It's a fun meta moment, one that at least helps to let the viewers understand that the show knows this is an awkward transition. Granted, it's not really an explanation, so much as an example of the show making fun of itself before the viewer has the chance to.