Lucerys Velaryon's Death On House Of The Dragon, Explained

The Song of Ice and Fire universe has had plenty of heartbreaking deaths between George R. R. Martin's books, "Game of Thrones," and "House of the Dragon." It's hard for anything to top events like the beheading of Ned Stark or the Red Wedding, but the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 took a crack at it with the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). Luke might not have had as much screen time as some other characters in the franchise before their own tragic ends, but his status as an innocent child, the accidental nature of his death, and a fantastic performance from young star Elliot Grihault all combine to make his murder a truly devastating finale for the show's inaugural season.

As tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the Hightower faction in King's Landing rise, Rhaenyra scrambles to assemble as many allies to her banner as she can. Since both of her sons are dragonriders, she sends her eldest, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), to meet with House Arryn in the Vale and House Stark in the North. Luke is sent to Storm's End to appeal to Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans). Unfortunately, he's too late, as Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has already sent her son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) to treat with the Baratheons. Aemond was provided the stronger offer of partnership, so Luke's appeal falls on deaf ears, and he attempts to fly home through a raging storm.

Still blaming Luke for the loss of his eye years ago, and wanting to flaunt his power, Aemond pursues the younger boy against his own dragon, Vhagar, who dwarfs Lucerys' Arrax. The move is only meant as an intimidation tactic, but Aemond loses control of Vhagar, who devours dragon and boy alike.