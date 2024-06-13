House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ordered By HBO, Who Never Tire Of Fire And Blood

Send the ravens! Not only is civil war embroiling the entire continent of Westeros as a bunch of weird, blonde-haired, incest-loving white people fight over control of a big seat with a bunch of swords melted on it, but the epic story is now set to continue for the foreseeable future. Mere days before season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is scheduled to premiere later this week, HBO announced that it has officially renewed the hit "Game of Thrones" spin-off/prequel series for a third season (presumably) full of even more fire and blood.

The show is based on author George R.R. Martin's fictional historical retelling of the greatest threat to ever overwhelm the Targaryen dynasty, titled "Fire & Blood," and there's certainly plenty of material to sustain at least another season. (That's a refreshing change of pace from the still-incomplete "A Song of Ice and Fire," which the original "Game of Thrones" infamously outpaced in its rush to adapt Martin's seminal novels.) Things get a little trickier after that, however, should the network be inclined to keep the violent, good times rolling. But based on the success of season 1 and early reviews praising the second season for much of the same (including /Film's own review by Jacob Hall), series creator and showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing team have already done a tremendous job of filling in various gaps in the source material.

After the debut season charted the very beginnings of the decades-long feud between Princess Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock in her younger years and Emma D'Arcy as an adult) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke), season 2 looks to take the conflict to the next level. A third season could potentially cover the destructive aftermath. Read on for all the details!