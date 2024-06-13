House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ordered By HBO, Who Never Tire Of Fire And Blood
Send the ravens! Not only is civil war embroiling the entire continent of Westeros as a bunch of weird, blonde-haired, incest-loving white people fight over control of a big seat with a bunch of swords melted on it, but the epic story is now set to continue for the foreseeable future. Mere days before season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is scheduled to premiere later this week, HBO announced that it has officially renewed the hit "Game of Thrones" spin-off/prequel series for a third season (presumably) full of even more fire and blood.
The show is based on author George R.R. Martin's fictional historical retelling of the greatest threat to ever overwhelm the Targaryen dynasty, titled "Fire & Blood," and there's certainly plenty of material to sustain at least another season. (That's a refreshing change of pace from the still-incomplete "A Song of Ice and Fire," which the original "Game of Thrones" infamously outpaced in its rush to adapt Martin's seminal novels.) Things get a little trickier after that, however, should the network be inclined to keep the violent, good times rolling. But based on the success of season 1 and early reviews praising the second season for much of the same (including /Film's own review by Jacob Hall), series creator and showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing team have already done a tremendous job of filling in various gaps in the source material.
After the debut season charted the very beginnings of the decades-long feud between Princess Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock in her younger years and Emma D'Arcy as an adult) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke), season 2 looks to take the conflict to the next level. A third season could potentially cover the destructive aftermath. Read on for all the details!
HBO renews House of the Dragon for a third season
The masses just can't get enough of complicated family houses, indistinguishable supporting characters by the dozens with names that are impossible to spell unassisted, and, of course, all the fire-breathing dragons they could possibly throw at us. Despite early trepidation that audiences wouldn't care to return to the world of Westeros after "Game of Thrones" ended with what can only be described as a wet fart, "House of the Dragon" has proved the doubters wrong and will now end up stretching over three seasons — if not more. For now, HBO is celebrating the renewal for one more season and HBO Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi had this to say about the thrilling news in a statement released to the press:
"George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.' We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."
"House of the Dragon" stars an ensemble cast that truly rivals the one from the original series, including the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, and so many more. George R.R. Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer along with showrunner Ryan Condal. Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" premieres Sunday night on June 16, 2024 on HBO.