Why Carroll O'Connor Once Refused To Shoot All In The Family

Archie Bunker, as played by Carroll O'Connor, is a fascinating cultural pivot point for American television. He was a lout, a bigot, and perpetually angry, baffled by the social progress being made in the United States in the 1970s. He looked to the past frequently, and reminisced about how life used to be simpler; it's no wonder that the theme song to his show, "All in the Family," was called "Those Were the Days." Bunker was not a good person ... and yet continuously showed vulnerability and heart. Nostalgia is all well and good, but one might not want to vaunt the past; it wasn't always better for everyone. It's no wonder that "Family Guy" regularly lampoons "All in the Family" with such verve.

As "All in the Family" progressed, Bunker proved again and again that he was capable of compassion, and could — if he was determined — rise above his prejudices. "All in the Family" is a tale of how a terrible man, long since calcified, develops a sense of principles. He was a bigot, but could occasionally learn not to be.

O'Connor, meanwhile, was quite the opposite. Indeed, O'Connor once appeared on "The Dick Cavett Show" to explain Archie Bunker in plain, unflattering terms. O'Connor saw Archie as an unhappy person. He's not making it in the modern world, having been poisoned by hate and bigotry at an early age. O'Connor knew that Archie Bunker's common descriptor of "the lovable bigot" was an oxymoron.

Beyond his wise view of Archie Bunker, O'Connor was also deeply principled, and once refused to shoot scenes of "All in the Family" because of his integrity. According to an interview with The Plain Dealer (handily transcribed by MeTV), O'Connor stayed away from the set of "All in the Family" when the CBS workers went on strike. He refused to film with anyone who would cross the picket line.