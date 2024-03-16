All In The Family Struggled To Resolve A Tough Edith Bunker Plotline

In the "All in the Family" episode "Archie the Hero" (September 29, 1975), the bigoted Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) saves the life of an unconscious woman in the back of his taxicab by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Later, the woman, Beverly LaSalle (Lori Shannon) comes to Archie's place to thank him for his good deed, and Archie is surprised to learn that she was, in fact, a man in women's clothing. Archie — as was the central shtick of "All in the Family" — must struggle through his bigotry and come to terms with the fact that he, gasp, put his mouth on another man's mouth. Lori Shannon, incidentally, was the drag queen persona of standup comedian Don Seymour McLean, a celebrity in the comedy scene until his death in 1984.

In "Archie the Hero," Edith (Jean Stapleton) immediately loves Beverly, and the two become fast friends. Archie is still an a-hole about it but begrudgingly accepts that his wife is close friends with a drag queen. Beverly even returned for the episode "Beverly Rides Again" (November 6, 1976) wherein Beverly's drag persona is wielded to play a prank on Archie's annoying friend Pinky (Eugene Roche).

Beverly also returned for a tragic, intense episode called "Edith's Crisis of Faith" (December 18, 1977) and audiences learn that Beverly's fate was dark and sad. It seems that Beverly, while walking with Mike (Rob Reiner) at Christmastime, is attacked by a gang of bigoted homophobes. Beverly is beaten to death. Edith is struck particularly hard by Beverly's murder, and loses her faith in God; why would God allow so much hate in the world?

In a 2014 interview with Deadline, show creator Norman Lear revealed his admiration for the episode, dealing sensitively as it did with homophobia and a crisis of faith.