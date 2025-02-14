This 2016 Romantic Fantasy Flop Is Netflix's Latest Obsession

There should be some sort of moratorium on streaming while we figure out what on earth is going on with our viewing habits. Just recently, a forgotten Owen Wilson and Zach Galifianakis movie found a second life on Prime Video despite bearing a miserable 8% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, a new streaming hit has Wilson and Galifianakis beat in that regard, having climbed the Netflix charts with an even lower score.

2016's "Fallen" is a romantic fantasy drama based on Lauren Kate's 2009 novel of same name. It stars Addison Timlin as Lucinda Price, a teen who's sent to the reform academy Sword & Cross boarding school. There, she meets and swiftly develops a deep attraction to Jeremy Irvine's Daniel Grigori. However, as it turns out, Daniel is really a fallen angel who's been battling for Lucinda's affections for centuries. One look at the film's trailer and I can't help but feel this is about as cynical a mash-up of popular fantasy franchises as it's possible to get. From the Hogwarts-esque ​​Sword & Cross to the "Twilight"-inspired love story involving a mysterious and troubled loner with supernatural powers, "Fallen" really does seem like an AI's best attempt at churning out a generic romantic teen fantasy — which is probably why it was a critical and commercial catastrophe.

After releasing in select Asian markets in 2016, the movie debuted in the United States on September 22, 2017, and didn't fare very well at all. "Fallen" only grossed $3.45 million at the global box office against a reported $40 million budget, making it a certified box office bomb, and not the type that's actually worth a watch. Why? Because critics hated this ill-fated fantasy outing, too, ultimately leading to an abject 7% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why, then, I ask, is "Fallen" currently holding strong in the Netflix charts?