What Happened To The Cast Of The Mindy Project?

Mindy Kaling created, wrote, and starred on "The Mindy Project," playing Dr. Mindy Lahiri. She's a romantic, a woman absolutely convinced that she deserves the romance she sees in her favorite movies ... but she's unsure how to find it. Her romantic exploits are at the heart of "The Mindy Project," a show that's also about her friendships with the various doctors and nurses who work at the same OB/GYN. "Mindy Lahiri, is by far the most fun part I've ever gotten to play," Kaling told Deadline as the series drew to a close. "She has so many wonderfully funny sides, but also, she surprises you all the time with her sense of morality ... She's [a] great doctor, good mom, but also could be very vicious and sarcastic and weak and cowardly. It's just such a great character to play."

Since "The Mindy Project" ended, Kaling has gone on to create several other television shows. She was the creative force behind Netflix's since-canceled "Never Have I Ever," guiding the show through four well-received seasons about a high school girl trying to find her own rom-com boyfriend. She's also responsible for Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," the show that launched the career of Reneé Rapp.

Kaling still acts, including voicing Velma Dinkley on "Velma," Max's reimagining of "Scooby Doo." She also starred in "Late Night," a film about a woman who writes for a late-night talk show, and she's appeared on numerous episodes of "The Morning Show."