Who Does Korra End Up With In The Avatar Universe?

The 2010s and 2020s saw a surge of American children's media that put queerness front and center. Take the work of N.D. Stevenson, such as the Netflix series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" and the animated film "Nimona," based on his graphic novel. From "Steven Universe" to "The Owl House," cartoons have gotten a lot gayer in the last decade.

And it is almost precisely a decade because Nickelodeon's "The Legend of Korra" is the show that broke down the dam in 2014. In the show's fourth and final season, Avatar Korra (Janet Varney) falls in love with her best friend, Asami Sato (Seychelle Gabriel). A sequel to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "The Legend of Korra" is set in a fantasy world where people can bend one of the four elements. Korra, as the reincarnation of world defender the Avatar, can bend all four. If kids can accept a world that fantastical, there's no reason they can't accept some sapphic romance. The Avatar spirit (which has bonded to both men and women) has also loved many men and women across 10 thousand lifetimes, so why shouldn't Korra be bisexual?

Even so, queerness was still verboten in children's media at the time, so the show had to be subtle about it, and there couldn't be explicit physical contact between Korra and Asami. If you missed the relationship blossoming while watching the show, that's why. But the hints are there. Once the "Legend of Korra" finale "The Last Stand" had premiered, series co-creator Bryan Konietzko shared a post on his Tumblr declaring: "Korrasami is canon."

"You can celebrate it, embrace it, accept it, get over it, or whatever you feel the need to do, but there is no denying it. That is the official story," he reiterated. Of course, the show (by design) focused only on the journey of their relationship, ending once Korra and Asami had finally reached their destination. Like many young people, the pair discovering their sexualities and feelings for each other were journeys with bumps in the road.