The Horror Movies That Terrified The Exorcist Director William Friedkin

Two years before director William Friedkin made a splash with "The Exorcist," he made an unforgettable neo-noir thriller. 1971's "The French Connection" has a grimy, immediate feel to it, and while it is full of thrills, the portrayal of its core themes feels jarringly honest. Friedkin captures the bureaucratic nature of crime-fighting, which often goes hand in hand with the most despicable form of prejudice that extends to every strata of society. Each of these deep-rooted sentiments is woven with boundary-pushing frenetic intensity, culminating in one of the most tense, exhilarating chase sequences ever put to film. This natural knack for astonishing craftsmanship paid off in all the right ways in his next film "The Exorcist," which is still considered the standard for overt, visceral horror in the demonic possession genre.

Friedkin's brand of horror in "The Exorcist" is more complex than what is promised by the film's mainstream reputation. Yes, the 1973 film is meant to scare and shock by etching an uncomfortable, exaggerated portrait of demonic possession, but it is also so much more. Friedkin presents us with Regan's (Linda Blair) interior tussles even before she starts levitating or spinning her head all the way around.

Regan is a shy, lonely kid who seeks refuge in art to make the best out of her situation, with not many friends to confide in. As her once-bright eyes start to look murky and she begins to feel scared and confused, the true meaning of fear is revealed to us. The helpless dread that her mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) experiences as she sees her daughter suffer is the stuff of nightmares, as no parent can ever be prepared to protect their children from such unimaginable evil. But Chris perseveres, doing everything she can, even when all hope is lost. Friedkin taps into this unconscious fear of being unable to help a loved one as they spiral, transform, and ultimately become unrecognizable.

Given Friedkin's deep understanding of horror (and its many shades), which films from the genre managed to scare him? Let's take a look.