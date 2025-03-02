Why Mad Max Was Banned In New Zealand

"Mad Max" was released in Australia in April 1979, and sadly in August of that same year, there was a violent gang uprising that led to several police officers being injured. Some of the gang members allegedly picked up Senior Sergeant Charles O'Hara, who was already injured in the fray and attempted to throw him into a burning vehicle, but he was thankfully rescued by other law enforcement and firefighters and did not suffer Goose's fate. While it's unlikely that anyone there saw the scene in "Mad Max" and decided to replicate it in reality, the similarities and real-life problems with gang violence were enough of a reason for the censorship board to totally ban the film in New Zealand.

The ban was lifted in 1983, after the success of "The Road Warrior," which means that there was only a four-year period where "Mad Max" was illegal in New Zealand. That might not seem like a big deal at all, but since "Mad Max" is the first movie in the franchise and one of the best films in it as well, it would have been a real bummer for the people of New Zealand to not get a chance to see it. New Zealand has some truly great films of its own, including the work of Peter Jackson, but c'mon, who wants to miss out on pre-problematic Mel Gibson cool guy goodness?