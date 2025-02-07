How Squid Game's Thanos Actor Really Feels About His Character's Death

Much like how the impact of Thanos' actions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can still be felt years after "Endgame," there are some pretty strong implications that the memory of Thanos of "Squid Game" will live on in season 3. This is most obvious in the character arc of Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won), Thanos' slightly mellower (yet still evil) friend. He stole Thanos' drug stash from his corpse in the finale, a move that does not bode well for him.

Thanos' mysterious drugs (most likely some variant of ecstasy) have served as one of the show's many Chekhov's guns, one that hasn't gone off yet. Throughout season 2 we expected Thanos to do something crazy on account of those drugs, but instead, he got himself killed all by being his regular annoying self. Now the gun is in Nam-gyu's hands, and his final moments in the finale show him more strung-out than ever. Nam-gyu is almost certain to take one too many of those drugs and do something ill-advised. Nam-gyu's not surviving these games, I can guarantee that much; the only real question is how many people he'll take down with him.

The other benefit of Thanos' demise is that it provides some closure to season 2, which has otherwise felt like half a season. Almost nothing is resolved in the season 2 finale, but at least fans can appreciate that Thanos' arc was wrapped up. By letting himself get stabbed to death in a bathroom brawl, Thanos helped the show fend off accusations that it was just treading water until season 3. It was a worthy sacrifice, I'd say. Even if you didn't like Thanos in the way his hardcore fans did, hopefully, you can still appreciate his service in that respect.

Rest in peace, Thanos. May the crypto landscape be kinder to you in the afterlife.