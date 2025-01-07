Why Squid Game Season 2's Best New Villain Died So Quickly, According To The Creator

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

"Squid Game" season 1 was a global phenomenon and easily the biggest hit Netflix has had outside of "Stranger Things." The Korean death game thriller about a man who accepts an invitation to join a sick contest to win money by playing twisted (and deadly) versions of children's games captivated audiences everywhere. It was gory, shocking, and terrifying, but also fun and rather poignant in its commentary about class and capitalism.

The second season acknowledges that the surprise is gone, but instead leans into the audience's prior knowledge of the premise of the games and weaponizes that against them. This season is darker, meaner, and crueler, as if creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was rebelling against the capitalist systems that made the first season of "Squid Game" a global hit, yet prevented him from seeing any of the rewards, by making a second season could make audiences regret ever wanting to see more.

Season 2 sees season 1 protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to the games in an effort to shut them down. He spends every passing moment trying his best to convince players to vote against continuing the death games, and making certain they know who the real enemy is. At every turn, however, he is undermined and forced to watch as more people die horrible deaths for absolutely no reason other than the sick amusement of rich monsters.

One of the people leading the charge to continue the games in spite of the many deaths is player 230, also known as Thanos. Played by Choi Seung-Hyun, also known as T.O.P., Thanos is a shock to the system and a jolt of chaotic energy that "Squid Game" needed to maintain its balance between absolute horror and twisted fun. Yet, when the world needed him most, Thanos suffered a slow and painful demise.