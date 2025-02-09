5 Actors Who Auditioned For Harry Potter Before Daniel Radcliffe Got The Role

It may seem hard to believe given how perfectly he embodied the smarmy, good-for-nothing Draco Malfoy, but Tom Felton originally auditioned for both Harry and Ron. The casting directors even had him dye his hair brown and then red to better achieve each character's look. Felton lost both roles, but there was still hope: He was the frontrunner to play Draco. They just had to dye his hair again and test him out alongside Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Felton seems pretty happy with the outcome. "I'm very grateful I am in the film at all, but even more grateful that I got the character of Draco," Felton said in a 2011 MTV interview, adding, "I think Rupert and Dan, there's no question in my mind, there's no one else in the world that A) could have played the character better, but B) could have handled the behind-the-scenes pressure those guys have dealt with over the last decade."

He's since gone on to write a whole book about the experience, and has nothing but kind words to say about his fellow "Harry Potter" castmates. Speaking about Radcliffe in another 2011 interview, he said, "Daniel and I have commented to each other that we probably won't get another chance to work in another movie together but if we do, he'd be the bad guy and I'd be the good one."