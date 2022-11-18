The Menu's Nicholas Hoult On His 'Obnoxious' Character And Not Being Jaded [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

I'll just start by saying it's nice to see a movie that consistently surprised me.

Oh, yeah. Good. That was the thing written in the script, that it was always surprising and like, "Huh, what is going on here? I'm enjoying myself but I'm also confused in catching up." I think that's a nice thing because we watch so many films nowadays that you kind of have a shorthand and can guess very quickly what's going to happen in specific beats and have an idea of the story, and then your brain switches off. Whereas with this one, Seth and Will, the writers, really keep you, as an audience member, on your toes in terms of figuring out what the next play will be and who and why these characters are there.

It's strangely a feel-good movie for that reason. You just walk out oddly happy.

[Laughs] Oh, nice. You're the first person to describe it as "feel-good." I like that, a feel-good romp.

[Laughs] I talked to Seth and Will about the movie. It's so much about the creative process, so it's not surprising how much empathy they have for the Chef character. When you read the script, though, how did you interpret it as an exploration of creativity?

Yeah, I think you're right. The fine dining world is a great one to set this in terms of what it's saying about Chef and his dedication to his craft, but also how he's kind of lost himself and has this deep resentment for these guests who are unappreciative of his work. But you could ultimately put their story in the fashion world or music or film world, and there's those similar sort of characters.

We're so pure in many ways when we're children. And then gradually, we start to garner all these masks and falsehoods that we carry around with us and ideas that we want to project to the world around us. All these characters gradually have that stripped away through this story and are kind of, in some ways, punished, but also brought back to a pure form, I suppose, where they see the error of their ways.