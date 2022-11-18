How The Onion Helped Screenwriters Seth Reiss And Will Tracy Craft 'The Menu' [Exclusive Interview]

You've both had experiences working in comedy for John Oliver and Seth Meyers' shows. Having all that experience and time crafting jokes, how does it help you write a dark comedy like "The Menu"?

Tracy: Yeah, I never thought of it, but I think you're right. The amount of jokes that you have to write, and many of them, even while you're writing them, you're like, "This is bad," but you have to do it.

Reiss: I would say writing for Seth, even though he would probably say, "I don't see this in your writing," I mean there is an element of TV writing that has to be a little bit more economical. And so, I have that in my mind. Whether or not I execute it or not, I'm not sure. Also, I think Will and I writing for The Onion together, I think this is a very Onion-y type of movie in terms of how specific the world is that we're creating, the language that goes into that, and then also how sad everyone is.

Like The Onion, you're both punching up in this movie.

Reiss: Yes, exactly.

Seth, you mentioned earlier the most uncomfortable feeling when writing is when you start a scene. When you have an ensemble this colorful and large, does that make it easier or more challenging, knowing when and where to start a scene?

Tracy: It is always helpful to have another table to swing to if we feel as though conversationally, two characters have reached a dead end or we want to keep the power to drive or we don't want the conversation to go all the way over here because that's for later in the movie. So, it helps to have somewhere else to go.

The trick becomes juggling all those tables and remembering, okay, where is each table at emotionally? Where have we progressed their story? If you separate them all out, is there a clear arc for each table? Which I think we got to, but in early drafts, I wouldn't say that was fully there yet. I think some of the tables were, oh, we came up with maybe interesting ideas for characters, but they didn't really have a story that went somewhere. I think we landed it with all of those tables that do have a story.

Reiss: Yeah, I think so. They all come to some level of acceptance of the night. I think they are all ultimately persuaded by the chef's argument that perhaps if they were to have the next day, does the next day really need them? And so, getting everyone to that point, I think is the arc of all the diners there. And then they all have their own little things that they're dealing with, but that's their overarching arcs.

Tracy: And we tried to be subtle with this. I don't think it was the original intention. I think we were just trying to get an interesting mix of who are the type of people, when you go to a restaurant like this, who do you usually see? It was usually an older couple who didn't say one word to each other the entire night. Super foodie guy. There's always a table full of guys at a business dinner and it's bro-y and kind of s*****. So it started with that, but then we eventually got to the point of, oh, every table in that restaurant has some sort of stake in the restaurant itself as an idea or as a business.

The tech guys, they're co-owners of the restaurant. They have some stake, actual financial stake in the restaurant. The critic has her reputation at stake as someone who decides whether these places are good or not. Tyler, his whole identity as a foodie is wrapped around this restaurant. Although it may seem like they have nothing to do with each other, they're all in some way connected to the restaurant as an idea. Even that older married couple, they're connected to the idea of this is the place to go if you have the kind of money we have. It says something about our status. And so, we're going to eat here 15 times in a year, even though we won't remember a single thing we ate.