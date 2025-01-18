Tom Felton Has One Condition To Work With Harry Potter Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe Again

In the "Harry Potter" movies, the binary of "good" and "evil" is illustrated pretty well by Harry himself — played by Daniel Radcliffe — and his lifelong enemy Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes after he regains his corporeal form in the fourth installment, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"). Still, Harry has plenty of minor villains to deal with along the way, and one is his schoolboy nemesis Draco Malfoy, portrayed throughout the franchise's eight movies by Tom Felton. So would Felton and Radcliffe work together again? According to Felton, they've chatted about it a bit, but there would be a bit of a twist if the two ever teamed up for a different project.

In an interview with Digital Spy in May of 2022, Felton was asked about any possible reunions with any of his "Harry Potter" co-stars, and he said he'd leap at the chance to work alongside Radcliffe in particular. "We all talk about doing something again in all different ways," Felton told the outlet. "Daniel and I have often joked about the idea of when we do work together again, he'll be the villain and I'll be the hero."

That would definitely be a fun role reversal, but whether or not the two will work together again remains to be seen. So what do you need to remember about Draco — and his dynamic with Harry — and what have these two former child actors been up to since the original "Harry Potter" movies ended in 2011?