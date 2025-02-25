Why Young Sheldon Faced A Costly FCC Fine

"Young Sheldon" might not be commonly thought of as a boundary-pushing show, but every once in a while it gets itself into trouble. You may think the most controversial thing it did was have 17-year-old Georgie get 29-year-old Mandy pregnant, but as far as the FCC is concerned its biggest sin came four seasons earlier. In season 1's "A Mother, A Child, and a Blue Man's Backside," Missy (Raegan Revord) is watching TV when a tornado-watch alert goes off. The episode uses a pretty realistic alert sound for the scene, which the FCC found irresponsible. As the committee explained in a statement at the time:

"On April 12, 2018, CBS transmitted an episode of 'Young Sheldon' via at least 227 television stations, including 15 of CBS's owned-and-operated television stations. The episode included a sound effect accompanying a tornado warning, which the producers modified, but still audibly resembled actual EAS tones... CBS's modifications to the EAS tones did not make broadcasting such tones permissible because the audio elements used in the episode were substantially similar to the actual EAS tones."

It's standard for the FCC to issue fines to shows that use the tornado warning sound in non-emergency situations. Around the same time, "The Walking Dead," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Lone Star Law" were all fined for using emergency alert sounds with no actual emergency present. Per Deadline, "The Walking Dead" was fined $104,000 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was fined $395,000. "Young Sheldon," meanwhile, was hit with a fine of $272,000.

That might seem excessive, but the logic makes sense: the FCC wants to make sure that people only hear the emergency alert sounds when there's an actual emergency, so they know to take it seriously. They also don't want people to mistake the in-story alert for a real one and start to panic.