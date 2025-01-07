A Young Sheldon Episode Was Extremely Challenging For Missy Star Raegan Revord
Some of the best "Young Sheldon" episodes are more painful than funny, and Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, understands this sentiment better than anyone — literally. Season 6's "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" sees Missy steal a truck and hit the road because she's mad at her parents, which results in an entertaining storyline about teenage angst. However, filming Missy's road adventure wasn't entertaining for Revord, as she got into a car accident prior to filming that day.
Revord detailed the experience on her Instagram account, revealing that an intoxicated driver hit the vehicle she and her mother were traveling in en route to the set. While the "Young Sheldon" star appreciated the irony of getting into a road-based collision ahead of filming this particular episode, she noted that the experience impacted her. In her own words:
"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew. They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well-being came first."
Revord has since elaborated on the experience and how it affected her, explaining that it deeply shook her. And thankfully, she got through the ordeal with the help of a "Young Sheldon" co-star.
McKenna Grace consoled Raegan Revord
"A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" sees "Young Sheldon" character Paige Swanson (McKenna Grace) accompany Missy Cooper on her road adventure. The characters are good friends in the sitcom, but McKenna Grace turned out to be an even better buddy to Raegan Revord behind the scenes.
"She was in my trailer, holding me, and I was sobbing my heart out," Revord told ET while reflecting on the traumatic experience. "It was nice having a really good friend there, who was just there to kind of help you through something that was traumatizing."
Revord also recalled having a panic attack after the crash, forcing her to call her dad to come and pick her up, as she felt safer traveling home in his truck. Fortunately, the experience didn't affect her confidence to return to the set in the long run, as she played Missy on "Young Sheldon" until the sitcom aired its final episode. Furthermore, Revord has since returned to the franchise as an occasional cast member of the "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" spin-off, so viewers can look forward to more Missy appearances moving forward.