A Young Sheldon Episode Was Extremely Challenging For Missy Star Raegan Revord

Some of the best "Young Sheldon" episodes are more painful than funny, and Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, understands this sentiment better than anyone — literally. Season 6's "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" sees Missy steal a truck and hit the road because she's mad at her parents, which results in an entertaining storyline about teenage angst. However, filming Missy's road adventure wasn't entertaining for Revord, as she got into a car accident prior to filming that day.

Revord detailed the experience on her Instagram account, revealing that an intoxicated driver hit the vehicle she and her mother were traveling in en route to the set. While the "Young Sheldon" star appreciated the irony of getting into a road-based collision ahead of filming this particular episode, she noted that the experience impacted her. In her own words:

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew. They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well-being came first."

Revord has since elaborated on the experience and how it affected her, explaining that it deeply shook her. And thankfully, she got through the ordeal with the help of a "Young Sheldon" co-star.