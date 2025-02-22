The Two Things Stargate SG-1's Co-Creator Would Change About The Sci-Fi Series

When Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" made just short of $200 million on a $55 million budget, naturally there was talk of a sequel. In fact, Emmerich's modest 1994 sci-fi hit was supposed to kick off an entire "Stargate" film trilogy. But when the decision was made to move the franchise to the small screen, Emmerich turned down the offer to direct, citing episode budgets that weren't quite capacious enough for his ambitious vision.

Plans for a TV show went ahead anyway and in 1997, "Stargate SG-1" debuted on Showtime. Co-created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, the series used the same premise as Emmerich's film and followed the eponymous crew's exploits as they explored alien worlds by passing through the Stargate portal. While the film had been a solid hit, the show went on to garner a cult following and spawned multiple spin-off series in the forms of "Stargate: Atlantis," "Stargate: Universe," "Stargate: Infinity," and "Stargate: Origins." Not only that, "SG-1" is at least partly responsible for erecting what became nothing short of an entertainment empire, with the "Stargate" saga now having played out across comic books, video games, and novels.

Had Emmerich known this would be the outcome, he might well have made a different decision about overseeing "SG-1." Of course, it was impossible to know how enduring "Stargate" would turn out to be at the time. Even Wright and Glassner, who ultimately helped the property grow into what it became, have their own regrets about the series that started it all, with Wright in particular struggling with two specific aspects of early "SG-1" episodes.