Why The Substance Director Coralie Fargeat Turned Down Marvel's Black Widow Movie

If you've seen "The Substance" (the daring, strangely funny, and unbelievably gory body horror movie directed by Coralie Fargeat that scored an impressive number of Oscar nominations during this awards season), you probably can't imagine how Fargeat's wild vision could translate to something like, say, a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Apparently, the House of Ideas wanted Fargeat to potentially helm the 2021 MCU movie "Black Widow," and Fargeat turned it down — because she was already working on "The Substance."

In an interview with Variety about her groundbreaking film, which earned star Demi Moore her first Oscar nomination and first-ever competitive acting award when she took home a trophy at the Golden Globes early in 2025, Fargeat said she ended "preliminary" talks with Marvel over "Black Widow" because she was in the zone ... and didn't want anything to get in the way of her process.

"I held on so tightly during the making of the film and the difficult postproduction phase, when everyone wanted me to make it less violent, less excessive, less gory, less frontal. I knew that I had written this film to be more than — or at least at the same level as — what I'm denouncing in the film," Fargeat told the outlet, saying that, in general, society is "still insanely violent for women and puts us in boxes" and we ultimately "create our own violence against ourselves."