How To Watch The Substance At Home
The honor of the bloodiest, most disturbing, and funniest body horror movie of the year easily goes to "The Substance," writer/director Coralie Fargeat's satirical fairy tale that cuts right to the heart (almost literally) of the unfair beauty standards that society places on women. Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley as Elisabeth and Sue, respectively, the movie takes its body-swapping narrative as far as it can possibly go — and then some — and delivers what has gone down as 2024's most macabre and provocative theatrical experience. In his review, /Film's Chris Evangelista praised the chaos on display for taking "the biggest possible swings, with unforgettable results. There's an audacity to 'The Substance' that's downright infectious — you cannot help but embrace a film willing to go to these extremes." Now, after cutting a bloody path through theaters everywhere, "The Substance" is gearing up for viewers to experience all of its squeamish thrills at home ... if you dare.
The official Mubi social media account announced that "The Substance" will be taking its talents to a streaming device nearest you, and just in time for the spookiest season of all. For those located in the United Stated, United Kingdom, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, India, and more, the film will be made available to stream on Mubi for subscribers of one of the most underrated digital platforms in the business. Whether you missed out the first time around, were among the moviegoing audiences who ended up walking out of the film in disgust, or simply want to relive it all over again, today's news is the best news for horror fans looking for something that pulls no punches.
The Substance comes to Mubi this Halloween
It's only fitting that arguably the most gnarly movie in quite some time would make its streaming debut on the most horror-ific holiday of all. On October 31, 2024, fans will be able to watch "The Substance" on Mubi. For those unfamiliar with the platform, you'll need to either make your own account for the cost of $12.99 per month, or opt for the Prime Video add-on feature that offers a slight discount. Distributed by the streaming service as well, "The Substance" easily cleared the bar of becoming the highest-grossing Mubi release ever and will bring even more notoriety to the platform as Demi Moore (hopefully) garners all sorts of awards attention for her daring, go-for-broke performance as an aging star who becomes desperate to be young again — no matter the cost.
Streaming October 31 in the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, India and more. A MUBI Release. https://t.co/UvuV7iMoPh
— MUBI (@mubi) October 24, 2024
"The Substance" is written and directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat (known for 2017's thriller "Revenge"), who is no stranger to absolutely bonkers endings that stick with audiences long after the credits finish rolling. The film stars Margaret Qualley as Sue, the younger half of the duo who comes about as a result of Elisabeth taking a mysterious drug known as The Substance. The primary rule, however, is that each individual can enjoy the spotlight for just a week at a time ... a constraint that the rapidly rising star Sue soon begins to chafe at, naturally. For those who might not have seen the movie yet, I'll leave the rest of the story unspoiled. For those who have, well, find someone who hasn't and fire up "The Substance" on Mubi for a movie night they'll never forget.