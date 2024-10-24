How To Watch The Substance At Home

The honor of the bloodiest, most disturbing, and funniest body horror movie of the year easily goes to "The Substance," writer/director Coralie Fargeat's satirical fairy tale that cuts right to the heart (almost literally) of the unfair beauty standards that society places on women. Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley as Elisabeth and Sue, respectively, the movie takes its body-swapping narrative as far as it can possibly go — and then some — and delivers what has gone down as 2024's most macabre and provocative theatrical experience. In his review, /Film's Chris Evangelista praised the chaos on display for taking "the biggest possible swings, with unforgettable results. There's an audacity to 'The Substance' that's downright infectious — you cannot help but embrace a film willing to go to these extremes." Now, after cutting a bloody path through theaters everywhere, "The Substance" is gearing up for viewers to experience all of its squeamish thrills at home ... if you dare.

The official Mubi social media account announced that "The Substance" will be taking its talents to a streaming device nearest you, and just in time for the spookiest season of all. For those located in the United Stated, United Kingdom, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, India, and more, the film will be made available to stream on Mubi for subscribers of one of the most underrated digital platforms in the business. Whether you missed out the first time around, were among the moviegoing audiences who ended up walking out of the film in disgust, or simply want to relive it all over again, today's news is the best news for horror fans looking for something that pulls no punches.