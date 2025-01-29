How Stephen King Is Channeling The Late Peter Straub To Write The Talisman 3

One of the more underrated Stephen King novels is "The Talisman," published in 1984, a fantasy book that he co-wrote with another well-known horror writer, Peter Straub. Although "The Talisman" has never received a live-action adaptation of its own (although Netflix is apparently trying), the book still has plenty of hardcore fans.

In 2001, Straub and King published a sequel titled "Black House." Today, King is writing a third "Talisman" book, but this time he'll be writing it on his own: Straub passed away in 2022 at 79 years old. In a 2023 interview, King explained, "Before he died, Peter sent me this long letter and said we oughta do the third one, and he gave me a really cool idea and I had some ideas of my own." Now, in a new podcast interview on "The Kingcast," King has elaborated on how the process of writing without Straub has been going.

"This book has been exciting to work on for a lot of reasons, because man, Peter's not here to work on the book with me," King said. "That bothers me, the way that the loss of Scott Wampler, you know, bothers you." Wampler was the podcast's former co-host alongside fellow film journalist (and /Film contributor) Eric Vespe. Wampler passed away in May 2024, and this episode of the show marks Vespe's first episode alongside his new co-host, journalist Anthony Breznican.

King continued, "Scott was a good guy, and Peter was a really good guy. And I've been channeling him like a motherf***er while I'm working on 'Talisman 3.' I find myself using his verbs. People don't necessarily walk into a room, they 'bustle' into a room, because that's a very Straubian word, and I'm using as much of that as I can."