Ghost Story Proves There Should've Been More Peter Straub Movies

It was announced today that acclaimed horror author Peter Straub passed away, an undeniable creative force who completely changed what was possible in the landscape of dark fantasy and horror fiction. Straub wrote with such beautiful world-building detail and rich prose that he often elevated the simplest concepts into full-fledged epics, which is precisely why the Master of Horror himself, Stephen King, collaborated with him on their collaborative masterpiece, "The Talisman."

While King has been the most adapted author of the modern era, Straub has only had two novels brought to life. In 1977, "The Haunting of Julia" was released inspired by his novel "Julia," but the film that should have had studios vying to gain the rights to any and all of Straub's works came in 1981 when Universal adapted his haunting novel "Ghost Story."

Straub published the novel in 1979, which became a national bestseller and helped cement Straub as one of the horror fiction greats. Collaborator Stephen King even declared "Ghost Story" one of the "finest horror novels of the late 20th century" in his non-fiction horror analysis book "Danse Macabre." Universal Pictures knew there was something special about Straub's novel, and shelled out a whopping $1 million (roughly $3.6 million in today's dollars) for the rights to the novel.

Horror was in a massively profitable upswing thanks to the slasher boom and successful adaptations of the works of Ira Levin and Stephen King, so Universal felt the dark, erotic, ghastly "Ghost Story" was going to be their next big hit.