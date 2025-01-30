Where Was Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

Of all the legacy sequels and remakes to spring up in the age where IP is king, the "Road House" remake was one of the most underwhelming. Jake Gyllenhaal was really the only reason to watch the anemic remake of "Road House," which arrived on Amazon's Prime Video service back in March 21, 2024 following its South by Southwest premiere earlier in the month. The film left much to be desired, adding yet another facet to the argument against Hollywood's obsession with regurgitating and repackaging existing material.

In comparison to the original, the "Road House" remake took a lot of creative liberties that separate it from the 1989 film, and not necessarily in a good way. For starters, the story plays out in the Florida Keys rather than Missouri. And instead of Patrick Swayze's New York City bouncer, Gyllenhaal plays a UFC fighter who's lured to the titular bar by owner Frankie (Jessica Williams), who offers him an escape from his life of scamming fighters and contemplating ending his own life. Of course, this is "Road House," so the central premise of a bouncer fending off all manner of undesirables remains in place, with Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton stoking the ire of the local motorcycle gang once he takes up the position of head bouncer at The Road House.

Switching the location to the Florida keys makes for the most obvious visual difference between this and Swayze's action classic. But it turns out very little of this movie was actually shot in the Sunshine State. In fact, very little of it was shot in the United States, as our look at the filming locations for "Road House" will reveal.