Terrifier Star David Howard Thornton Returns As The Joker In Brutal Fan Film

Previous iterations of David Howard Thornton's Joker haven't been quite as graphic as "Joker's Wild," with the actor seizing this opportunity to demonstrate what he might do if given the chance to meld his Art the Clown persona with the Clown Prince of Crime. And if the comments on "Joker's Wild" are anything to go by, there are plenty of fans who are ready for Thornton's depraved take on the character to be made official. Indeed, the whole project appears to have been made with this in mind, with Aaron W. Bennett pinning his comment tagging James Gunn and proclaiming, "David is your man!"

At this stage, of course, the fledgling DC Universe is by no means a sure thing. The recent "Superman" trailer wasn't just selling a movie; it was selling a whole universe, but only the film's official release in July 2025 will confirm whether fans are buying or not. All of which is to say that casting the "Terrifier" guy as Joker is likely not Gunn's priority at this moment. Heck, we're not even sure what's going to happen to Matt Reeves' existing "Batman Epic Crime Saga" universe, with rumors of this previously self-contained timeline being folded into Gunn's cinematic universe at some point in the future. If that were to happen, Reeves already has his Joker in the form of "Saltburn" star Barry Keoghan.

Where does Thornton fit into this? Well, at this point, he doesn't. But it is certainly interesting to see his take on the character given a more cinematic treatment, as is seeing the actor continue his humble campaign to gain Warner and DC's attention. Thornton, who will soon play a killer Mickey Mouse in the upcoming Steamboat Willie-inspired horror movie "Screamboat," clearly has a deep love for the character, and said as much to GamesRadar+ in 2024, referring to the Joker as his "favorite villain of all time." While we're not sure if his mission will be successful, at the very least it keeps the concept of a truly dark Joker in the discourse — a characterization that is yet to be embraced by any live-action Batman director. If, then, this all leads to us getting a fully realized version of that incredible, terrifying concept art for "The Dark Knight" that never came to fruition, then we're all for it.