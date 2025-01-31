The Bear Family Tree: Every Member Of The Berzatto Family Explained

Camren's older brother and eldest sibling is Michael Berzatto, a god-like figure in his life who founded, owned, and operated The Beef until his death by suicide at the age of 43. Though their shared love of cooking is what initially inspired Carmen to pursue his career, his passion is tainted by Michael's refusal to let him join the restaurant. In season 1, audiences see Michael through Carmen's eyes as a charismatic, infallible idol, but in season 2, this image is altered significantly to show the elder Berzatto as the complicated man he was. When Carmen expresses his excitement at them potentially opening The Bear together in "Fishes," Michael suffers from a panic attack — later in the evening, he instigates a physical altercation with Uncle Lee Lane (Bob Odenkirk) while under the influence of drugs.

Speaking to Variety, Jon Bernthal shared that Michael felt he was a toxic person carrying the invisible weight of his failures around wherever he went. "He's shrouded in hopelessness, and he wants to keep his brother out of it. He wants to keep his brother pure," he told the outlet. "That might manifest itself sometimes in jealousy and anger."

Michael and Carmen both lived with addiction disorders. The latter attends regular meetings to work through his abuse of alcohol; the former is shown to have abused painkillers in the time leading up to his death. At certain points, it seems Carmen truly wants to learn how to take care of himself in a way Michael felt he couldn't, but his career often gets in the way.

